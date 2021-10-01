Hottest Holiday Gifts for Family and Friends 2021

Christmas and the holiday season can get a little confusing when you have so many different people to shop for. If you have multiple family members of different ages and genders, it’s only natural that they’re going to want different things.

By knowing what men, women, kids, teenagers, and so on like, you might have an easier time shopping for Christmas gifts. Trying to get an exact read on what somebody want for Christmas, unless they outright tell you, can be hard.

Check out all of our famous gift guides right here.

Gifts for Him

Guys are fortunately pretty easy to shop for most of the time. There are many common interests shared among adult men, making it fairly simple to pick out various gifts that they’ll like and be able to show off to their friends.

Versace Pour Homme Men’s Gift Set

First thing you’ll likely find that he likes is cologne. Whether it’s his preferred brand or a brand new scent, cologne is always a great choice for a guy. Guys love smelling good, and a new cologne can make a world of difference. Splurge a little with Versace for Men, Azzaro or something simpler right here.

If your man is handier than the rest, some new tools would really brighten up his day. Try to find him something that’s a little bit unorthodox as a tool, especially if he already has a decent collection. Men love obscure tools that serve very specific purposes. You can find some amazing deals here the closer we get to the holiday season.

Winner Transparent Watch

Style is important, and some men are pretty style conscious. If you’ve got some serious spending money, a luxury watch would really turn his head. Watches are an important accessory, especially for businessmen, so a quality one can make a big difference.

Check Out Our Luxury Gift Watches Guide for 2021

Golf is a hugely popular game among guys, even more so in recent years. Getting to spend some time outside is a huge advantage. Getting a beginner a good full set of clubs or an experienced player a brand new driver is a great gift option.

If your man is a bit of a chef, some good cooking equipment can be a thoughtful gift. Things like smokers, new chef’s knives, new grills, and so on can all make a man very happy. If he likes to cook, get him something to make his job easier.

Check Out Our Hottest Holiday Kitchen Cooking Gift Guide

New shoes can always get a good response out of a guy. Most guys tend to not buy new shoes for years and years at a time, under the excuse of, “I already have a pair of shoes,” but a new pair really is a must-have.

Finally, any sports equipment if he plays a sport or is athletically inclined could work out well. New basketball shoes, new hockey sticks, new cleats, or anything of that sort is perfect. Just like shoes, men tend to put off buying newer and better equipment, instead of clinging to ones from years ago that are past their time.

Check Out Our Hottest Fitness Sports Gift Ideas Guide

Gifts for Her

Men tend to see women as very complicated when it comes to buying gifts for them, but it really doesn’t have to be so hard. There are plenty of things that most women enjoy, and they’re not too hard to get ahold of.

New makeup and other beauty items can be great if you know what to look for. Try to avoid things like concealer or foundation if you don’t know exactly what tone to get, because if you get the wrong one, it won’t look right on her.

However, a safe makeup option would be something like a palette of eyeshadow. Even if it’s not something she’d normally use, many women love experimenting with different eyeshadow colors, and they can be used up pretty quickly. Any one you find from a good brand is a pretty safe bet.

Women also tend to enjoy spa, bath, and body type items. Anything from bath bombs to hydrating facial masks is a typical good choice. These things can be very relaxing and can also improve the condition of her skin.

Check Out Our Hottest Beauty & Skincare Gift Guide

Unless you know she doesn’t like it, try lavender as an easy choice for scent. Lavender has been shown to be rather relaxing, and in a time when most people are stressed out, that relaxing scent can be very helpful.

Check Out Our Top 20 Self-Care Gift Ideas

Just as men love cologne, women love perfume. If you’re going to get her perfume and you’re not sure what she likes, just try and get something nice at a solid price point. Cheap perfume tends to noticeably smell as cheap as it is, so go for something a bit pricier. You can find great deals here for luxury scents.

Of course, accessories are a great choice as well. Whether it be watches, necklaces, new sunglasses, or anything else, she’ll probably enjoy something new to wear. Try to go with something that fits her typical wardrobe, so she can actually wear it somewhat frequently.

Check Out Our Hottest Fashion Accessories Gift Guide

If you opt for jewelry, you really can’t go wrong with anything that has diamonds. Granted, it is expensive to an extent, but real genuine diamonds always look fantastic. A pair of diamond earrings would be a perfect gift for any woman. You can find some great deals here without having to take a loan.

You can also find things that are pertinent to her interests. One fairly common interest among women is arts and crafts. Obviously, this doesn’t apply to everyone, but plenty of women like working with their hands and making nice decorations.

Something like oil paints and a variety of sizes of canvases could give her a chance to tap into her creative mind and give her the relaxing break she needs from the rest of the chaos in her world.

Check Out Our Hottest Bags, Luggage and Travel Gift Guide

Gifts for Kids

As an adult, it can be hard to keep up with what the kids are interested in these days. Interests shift so quickly and it’s hard to keep track of everything going on, especially now that trends get swept away so fast.

Fortunately, most younger kids aren’t so keen on the short-lived trends on the Internet and are instead more interested in seemingly random topics, usually whatever catches their interest for a certain amount of time.

One thing that can be a great gift for young kids is STEM related toys and activities. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, and by getting a child interested in something scientific at a young age, you can foster something that could turn into a career interest for them.

There are tons of activity kits for STEM related subjects, and for all different kinds of age groups as well. Some teach chemistry by growing your own crystals, while others help your kid identify bugs in their backyard.

Of course, not every child wants to play with some science and technology-themed toys. Other good options are out there for any of your kid’s favorite interests, one of the most common for young girls being things like dollhouses.

As much of an old classic as it may be, young girls still like dressing up dolls and arranging them in a little playhouse. If you used to play with dolls when you were young, you’d be blown away now at how many new features there are in these doll kits.

Another old classic that’s come back in recent years is virtual pets. These were a huge fad back in the late 90s and early 2000s, but they’ve come back strong for kids who want to care for a little virtual creature. You can find amazing hot deals during the holiday season right here.

Fidget toys have become a bit more popular again recently, as well. Though they were a fad as recently as the late 2010s, with things like fidget spinners, they’re back with little bubble popper types of toys.

Kids enjoy these for the physical and auditory sensation you get from messing around with them. It helps keep them occupied when they’re bored, and they’re usually small enough that they can be carried around with no hassle.

Arts and crafts are also always a hit with more creative children. Moldable sands and clays are very popular right now, and many boys and girls are creating little decorations for their rooms with them.

Another artsy gift you’ll find for a surprisingly good price is little LCD drawing tablets for little ones. Instead of having to spend money on tons of drawing and art supplies, young kids can get one inexpensive tablet and draw on it over and over again, with no mess.

Check Out Our Hottest Kids Toys Top 40

Gifts for Teens

Shopping for teens is even harder than shopping for young kids. With teens, it’s almost always about the trends and keeping up with what’s most current. In that regard, many gifts for teens are expensive, but they don’t all have to be.

First, there are the obvious gifts that teens want. For example, the latest smartphone. Teens and adults alike are spending an enormous amount of time on their smartphones, so if theirs is a few years out of date, a new one would be a great change.

There’s also the matter of a new laptop. Unfortunately, laptops can get outdated pretty quickly. Seeing as laptops are used very frequently for work, school, and college, getting your teen a top-of-the-line laptop would be a sound investment. You can get a fully loaded laptop without having to pay a fortune right here.

When you’re shopping for a laptop, one thing you should look for is one with an SSD. This is a type of storage device, and it allows the computer to boot very quickly, so it’s less likely to get bogged down and slow them down.

These gifts are pretty expensive, though, but fortunately, there are cheaper options that can still appeal very well to teenagers everywhere. For example, new decorations for their room.

Younger and older teenagers both like getting new decorations because they like to feel older by updating the look of their room. A great and easy way to do that is with an LED light strip around their room.

These adhesive light strips are pretty inexpensive, but they work well and are remote-controlled. They allow your teen to choose between whatever different colors they want to use, so they can adjust the lights to fit their mood. You can find some amazing décor ideas at some great prices here.

As you probably know, many teens prefer to be isolated in their room a good bit of the time. A mini-fridge would be a great gift for them, so that they can keep some snacks and beverages cool without having to take up space in the kitchen and without having to go out and get them.

Some teens have taken a liking to ceiling or wall projectors. Not the type of projectors that come out of the ceiling, but the ones that project patterns like stars up onto it from below. These give off great patterns and can really change the look of a room.

Many different kinds of wall art are popular with teens right now. In some cases, it’s collages of photographs to give a room a certain kind of aesthetic, and in others it’s based on interesting designs.

Tapestries are another popular form of wall art. They’re available in tons of different designs, and are essentially like cloth posters that get tacked up onto the wall. They tend to cover large areas and show off neat patterns. You can find some great inspiration and deals here.

Gifts for Friends and Coworkers

When it comes to friends and coworkers, buying gifts can always be a bit confusing. You might not know their interests very well, and you’re not sure how much money to spend exactly. Here is a wide assortment of ideas right here.

Luckily, there are gifts that are more relevant to your mutual job than their interests, so you don’t have to worry about getting them something they won’t like. They’re also inexpensive, but without being so cheap that it’s insulting.

One easy option is a coffee mug of some type. If your coworker is a real coffee lover, then a large mug can allow them to hold a bunch of coffee at once. You can also get insulated mugs that keep their coffee warm throughout the day.

While it’s a bit of a cop-out, you can get away in some instances with just getting them a gift card. If it’s for a coworker that you don’t know too well or a friend you’re not overly familiar with, this can be a fine gift.

Check Out Our Top 5 Hottest Budget Gift Ideas

If you work an office job, then getting your coworkers some desk décor and gadgets can help them spruce up their workplace. There are tons of different things to decorate and use on desks, to fit any interest you might find.

For the scientifically inclined or interested, there are many neat little physics-based gadgets for desks that are readily available. For example, Newton’s Cradles are small and can demonstrate inertia, a great gift for anyone who likes things like that.

If someone in your office loves having things organized and in order, some unique little organizational décor could be a great gift for them. Something they’re likely missing is a cable organizer, something to keep things like phone chargers and other cables in line.

Many desk jobs can often involve waiting or thinking, so many desk gadgets involve some kind of fidgeting action so that your hands can keep working while you let your mind wander elsewhere.

These fidgeting toys can come in tons of different shapes, sizes, and varieties. Some involve magnets, others just let your hands keep moving, and so on. They’ve been shown to help with stress relief, something everyone could certainly use.

For that friend who has everything, check out our hottest holiday collectibles gift guide. They will love you forever with one of these gifts!

If someone’s sitting in a chair all day long, getting them a heated massage tool would probably benefit them greatly. These can be used to help back and neck pain, something many people get when they’re stationary all day long.

These devices feature kneading actions combined with slight heat, and are usually applied to the neck or lower back. The combination of the two allows them to get a massage at any time, even if they’re still working.

If you have a friend who is spiritual, these gift ideas will truly do the trick here.