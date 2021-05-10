6 Healthy Skin Tips for the Whole Family

Beyond any doubt, the beauty industry stands out as one of the most thriving ventures in the past few years. According to a recent study, the world predicts a 4.4% growth rate to $184 billion by 2025.

However, behind the craze, do you know that you can still look stunning without makeup? Bearing in mind that most beauty products contain artificial components, it is prudent to let your skin breathe every so often. Listed below are safe regimes you should encourage your family members to put into practice.

Exfoliate Often

On its own, the human skin naturally eliminates dead cells after 30 days. You can quicken the process by using an exfoliator to remove dead skin to pave the way for fresh, healthy cells.

Lack of an exfoliator should not be an excuse for unhealthy skin. Instead, scrub your face gently with granulated sugar. If possible, repeat this regime once or twice a week for clear and smoother skin.

Increase Water Intake

Dehydration or inadequate water intake causes the skin to lose its elasticity and radiance. Shortly, this escalates to sagging, dryness, fine lines and deep wrinkles. Fortunately, you can reverse the situation by augmenting your water intake. Not only does it keep your skin healthy, but it also flushes out toxins from the body.

Despite all, a considerable percentage of individuals dread drinking water. If you have such people in your family, find exciting ways to motivate them. For instance, add plenty of smoothies, soups and juices to the meals.

In addition, flavor your drinking water with lemon or other natural additives to make it more palatable. Remember that a maximum of eight glasses of water daily will restore and rejuvenate your skin.

Embrace a Healthy Sleeping Pattern

Most epidermal skin repairs happen when one falls asleep. Research indicates a single night of inadequate sleep causes paler skin, swollen eyes, black eye circles and drooping mouth corners.

The main reason behind this is the human skin makes more collagen when resting. These are protein molecules that offer structural support to body connective tissues. For a healthy formation of collagen, ensure that you sleep for a maximum of eight hours daily.

Natural Herbs for Your Skin

Thanks to Mother Nature, you can use a whole load of effective products on your skin without robbing a bank. For instance, with its rich anti-inflammatory ability, Chamomile helps reduce swelling, redness, and itchiness on the skin.

Equally, use Cinnamon and aloe vera for a glowing experience while protecting your skin from sunburns with green tea catechins. Do not forget to fight Eczema with red clovers and wrinkles with a dash of turmeric or some coconut oil.

If you live in states where the most weed is smoked, take advantage and incorporate safe and effective cannabis products. With their dominant anti-inflammatory and antioxidant components, your skin will immensely benefit from this regime. Speak to a licensed medical marijuana doctor in your state to find out how you can implement medical marijuana in your daily life, or visit Veiriheal and book a consultation with a medical marijuana expert.

To get the best of natural products, blend and apply them as a mask. Still, there are verified vendors who specialise in organic beauty products with minimal chemicals.

Adopt a Healthy Diet

It is common for the world most acclaimed beauty brands to swear by their ability to slow down ageing and skin damage. Yet, even the most expensive moisturizers and cleansers penetrate just below the skin.

On that basis, what you put on your plate greatly determines your skin condition. For example, mangoes, with their rich antioxidant properties, help to repair the skin. Likewise, the green tree has a known history of improving dandruff, dry skin and wounds. Kales and other leafy green vegetables contain zeaxanthin and Lutein, which protects the skin from UV radiation.

Furthermore, Omega 3 in pumpkin seeds, corn oil, walnuts, and fish lubricate and keep the skin healthy. For menopausal women, indulge more in soya products famous for keeping wrinkles at bay. Other skin-friendly foods include lentils, berries, tomatoes, apricots, carrots, fruits and peas.

Quit Alcohol and Cigarettes

Regular alcohol intake expands skin pores leading to bumps and blackheads. Although not verified, some experts associate alcohol intake with skin and cell Carcinoma. To avoid these life-threatening conditions, cut down your input in a day. According to 2020 US dietary guidelines, a single drink for women and double for men is ideal.

On the other hand, smoking contracts blood vessels and limits the proper oxygen flow to the skin. A quick remedy to healthy skin is cutting down on the number of cigarettes in a day. If you struggle to quit smoking, visit support centers in your locale.

The Nitty-gritty of a Healthy Skin

Achieving flawless, radiant skin requires a diligent and consistent approach. Start by cleansing your face regularly with rose water for a fresh look. From a plethora of natural ingredients, make a face mask your best friend. Above all, concentrate on maintaining a healthy PH balance by exfoliating and ingesting antioxidants and vitamin C foods.