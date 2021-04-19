4 Highly-Anticipated Theatrical Releases

For the past year, our beloved theaters have been subject to extended closures in the face of the global pandemic, and a sizeable number of blockbuster movies have been pushed back numerous times. The good news is, there is light at the end of the tunnel as movie theaters begin to reopen, making way for some long-awaited movies. A lot of movies are hitting streaming services simultaneously, but if you’d rather experience the big screen and sink into a large sweet and salted, you’ve come to the right place. Throughout this article, we will look at some of the most highly anticipated movies.

A Word on Safety

You’ve likely got some concerns around hitting the theaters again and staying safe when the global pandemic is still prevalent. Rest assured, your visit to your local socially distanced movie theater will be as safe as can be – look out for the following:

Reduced capacity and spaced-out seating

Staggered screen times

No self-serve concessions stand

More cleaning of surfaces

Let your theater handle those things, and you can make sure you wear a mask and wash your hands regularly.

That’s enough safety talk, now let’s open the curtain on some exciting upcoming blockbusters.

Mortal Kombat – 04.23.21

This upcoming film will be the first entry since 1997, based on the fan-favorite Mortal Kombat game franchise. At the helm will be directorial newcomer Simon McQuoid, and it will be produced by veteran James Wann. There hasn’t been any information surrounding the plot, but this movie is sure not to hold any punches. The most about the plot released is below.

Plost Summary

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

SPIRAL: From the Book of Saw – 05.14.21

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, “SPIRAL” is a chilling new installment in the jaw-biting “Saw” film series. The story will follow detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his partner (Max Minghella) as they take charge in a gruesome murder investigation that mirrors the city’s dark past. As you might have guessed, Zeke finds himself unknowingly caught up in a sadistic game.

Cruella – 05.28.21

You’ll know her as the psychotic villain of the 101 Dalmatian stories, but this film follows the origin story of Cruella Deville. Directed by Craig Gillespie, this brings Emma Stone (“The Amazing Spiderman” and “La La Land“) into the deranged world of the Dalmatian stealing fiend. Exact plot details haven’t been revealed but expect to see the unhinging of Cruella.

A Quiet Place: Part II – 05.28.04

Written and directed by John Krasinski, this is the sequel to “A Quiet Place” (2018) and will follow the Abbot family as they face the terrors of the outside and must delve into the unknown – the sound-hunting creatures aren’t the only threats out to get them.

These are the most highly-anticipated movies coming out between now and the end of May. There are a lot more films being released to get your fill of theater. When you venture out to your local movie theater, remember to stay safe, wear a mask, and keep your distance from other people.