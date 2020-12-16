Hottest 6 Luxury Gift Watches for 2021: Men and Women

It doesn’t matter what year it is, watches will always be a statement piece for men and women. Yes, there are smartwatches all around, but while they may look nice, they never quite make a statement like a beautiful watch can. Like a great suit or dress, they also make you feel different when you’re wearing a ‘power’ watch that people can’t help but notice.

Nordgreen – Copenhagen Style Our Top Pick

Nordgreen is a new company which began in 2017, but they have stood out with award-winning styles that are simple but beautiful. They haven’t let the fact that they are a very environmentally conscious company stop them from making head-turning creations.

















Nordgreen’s simple but beautiful selection makes them our favorite pick of 2021.

Their prices are a great fit for those wanting to give a wonderful gift without a big budget. Plus, you can feel a little better supporting a company that highly values sustainability and responsible manufacturing. For this alone, we have made Nordgreen our Number One pick for 2021 when it comes to luxury watches for men and women.

JBW Women’s Cristal

While some may think of luxury watches as a men’s accessory, it’s certainly not uncommon or rare to see women wearing luxury watches as well. They’re essentially just another form of jewelry, and many women like having a watch on them when they’re attending an event or a meeting of some kind. If you’re looking for the perfect men’s watch, look no further than here.

JBW is a well-known watch brand that tends to incorporate a lot of diamonds and precious metals into their watch construction. The JBW women’s Cristal is no exception. Any women who like wearing heavily diamond-embedded jewelry will find themselves right at home with this watch, as that’s likely the first thing you’ll notice about it.

The main construction of this watch is made with stainless steel, giving it a nice strong base that it builds off of. Solid gold doesn’t hold up too well in all kinds of circumstances, so having stainless steel as the primary material makes a lot of sense and ensures that your watch will hold up well.

The stainless steel of the watch is actually gold plated with 18k gold. JBW goes to great lengths to make sure that their gold is authentic and that the stainless steel is plated evenly and entirely.

All around the watch band and face, you can see the Swarovski crystals that they’ve embedded for a dazzling look. Swarovski is an Austrian jewelry company that has been operation for many years, so you know you’ll be getting quality in that regard.

At each of the 12 hour marks, there is a proper, round-cut genuine diamond. The movement of this watch is a Swiss-designed quartz movement, which of course runs off of a battery.

The battery is long lasting, so you don’t need to worry too much about that. It’s nice to know that it’s designed by the Swiss, because they are one of the most reputable countries out there when it comes to watch making.

This watch also features a mineral crystal dial window, which is known to resist scratches and hard impacts quite well thanks to the heat-treating process that it undergoes.

JBW G3 Men’s Diamond Watches are impressive without trying too hard.

The Cristal watch does use a proper deployment clasp to keep itself attached, which can be important. Some watches use cheap clasps that can unhook if you bump your wrist into something, which could lead to you dropping and losing your watch. However, with this deployment clasp, you're sure to keep your watch on you no matter what happens.

Michael Kors Bradshaw Women’s

Any woman interested in fashion and accessories is very familiar with Michael Kors. They make very stylish accessories and are well known for their use of high-quality materials.

The Michael Kors Bradshaw is a great choice for any woman looking to get a new watch, as they’re well built, fashionable, and come in a variety of styles. The watch band is a fairly simple and elegant design, with a 3-part band and a solid bezel and face.

The watch is made with a stainless steel band and case, which helps prevent things like rust and corrosion over time while still giving the watch a smooth, clean look. The dial window is a mineral quartz, which withstands most scuffs and scratches that your watch would see in daily wear.

Whether it be other bracelets or your clothing, the Bradshaw watch shouldn’t be easily scratched unless you really try to do so. The watch face has a very classical design. It uses Roman numerals at the 12, 2, 4, 8, and 10 o’clock positions.

It has very simple watch hands, but it does have several sub-dials to help you keep track of time as a sort of chronograph, or stopwatch mixed with clock. One sub-dial keeps track of seconds, going all the way around to 60.

It has a minute sub-dial that tracks all the way to 30 minutes, and finally an hour sub-dial that keeps track up to 24 hours. All of these can be used in different ways to help you keep track of certain things like the length of a meeting, or the time taken to drive home.

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 – Luxury Smartwatch

This watch does come in all kinds of different colors, some which only go well with a few outfits and styles, and some that are fairly universal. One of the most common options is the gold tone and blush.

This has a mostly gold case with some very light pink accents on the band, with a face mostly colored in the light pink with gold accents. There are no shortage of colors to match different styles.

There's an all-black, a hot pink with gold accents, a fully gold, a fully red, a deep purple, and more. No matter what your wardrobe looks like, you should be able to find a Bradshaw that matches the rest of it quite well. One of the options even comes with matching earrings to ensure that it all works well together.

Michael Kors Slim Runway

Luxury watches are a great gift for men or women who spend their time attending important meeting and formal events. A watch is an important accessory, and for many people, it’s a quick definition of what kind of person they are.

Having a good quality watch can instantly complete an outfit, whether it be a formal suit or more casual wear. Michael Kors is a very reputable brand in the United States, and their watches are well known.

The Michael Kors Slim Runway watch is a great example of their craftsmanship, being both made with quality while still being very practical and relatively inexpensive. The first thing to note is that this watch is made with a stainless steel band.

Stainless steel is a great choice for a few reasons. It does still have the weight that you would expect with a full metal watch, so it definitely feels like luxury. However, the main point of stainless steel is that it’s very resilient, and will not easily wear or corrode over time, ensuring that this watch will be ready to last you for years.

The face of the watch is made with a mineral crystal, which holds up very well under stress. Mineral faces can withstand most scratches fairly easily, and won’t crack if dropped.

This also helps keep down costs, as sapphire crystal faces are much more expensive. A mineral face keeps up with all of the day-to-day wear and tear that a watch should endure.

The Slim Runway features a quartz movement, meaning that it uses vibrations from a small piece of quartz along with a battery to tell the time and keep the hands of the clock moving.

This arrangement is fairly common in most watches today. This watch comes in a variety of different color arrangements, ranging from a gold and black design, to a full black or even a gunmetal and rose gold design.

This will of course depend on your style of clothing, whatever that may be. The watch itself is fairly minimalist in its design, with notches for each number on the face and simple hands.

Surprisingly, this watch is actually waterproof as well. While you're probably not going to be taking it swimming or diving, it is waterproof up to 50 meters. So if you happen to get it wet, or leave it on when you get in a pool, you can rest assured knowing that the watch is unharmed.

Seiko Excelsior

While Switzerland is well known for their watchmaking skills, they aren’t the only high end watchmaking country. Surprisingly, Japan is also known for excelling in this field, and one of their best luxury watch brands is Seiko.

Seiko has quite the pedigree in watchmaking. They introduced the first full production quartz movement watch, which is what so many watches today run off of. They’ve been making watches for over 100 years, and have specialized in things such as micro-gears and motors that all are made at Seiko specifically.

Other watch companies may source parts from less reputable companies before adding them into their watches, but Seiko watches are entirely made by them. The Seiko men’s Excelsior is a great watch for daily and formal wear, and has many interesting features that you might not typically find on other luxury watches.

It uses a gunmetal and silver tone design with a black colored face, which means it pairs well with just about anything. One of the first things you’ll note is the sub-dials. While some watches favor a more minimalist design, Seiko gives you more information than other watches with its multiple sub-dials that are cleanly worked into the watch face.

The top sub-dial is like a stopwatch of sorts. It goes up to 60 minutes, and after that, it stops automatically. This is helpful for keeping track of general time. Say you know that you need to leave in 20 minutes, but you don’t know exactly what time that would be.

All you have to do is set your stopwatch going, and when you see it approach the 20 minute mark, you know it’s time to leave. The other sub-dials aren’t as interesting, but they still serve a good function.

The one of the left hand side is a second counter for precise counting, and the bottom sub-dial is an alarm setter. On the right, there isn’t a sub-dial, but there is a date counter so that you’ll always know that day’s date.

This watch interestingly is powered by two sources. First, it uses your kinetic motion to power the watch, which is actually another feature that they invented. However, there’s a secondary option as well.

This watch interestingly is powered by two sources. First, it uses your kinetic motion to power the watch, which is actually another feature that they invented. However, there's a secondary option as well. This watch can actually run off of solar power, surprisingly. So as long as you're getting some sun and moving around regularly, this watch will be powered for quite a long time.

Versace Men’s Dylos

When you think about luxury brands, Versace is one of the ones that comes to mind. They’re somewhat known for their clothing, but more specifically known for their accessories.

Versace excels at making high quality accessories, such as purses, rings, and especially watches. The Versace men’s Dylos watch is incredibly sleek and stylish, and is made with some high quality materials that will keep it running for decades on end.

It has a two tone band, mostly of silver stainless steel, and with gold stainless steel accents. This pairs well with many suits and outfits, so you’ll be able to wear it frequently.

The face of the watch is a navy blue with an imprinted dot pattern running all across it. The navy blue works best with black and blue suits, though it can also work with grey. At the top of the watch face, there’s the Versace Medusa head logo in gold.

Each hour mark is also in gold, as are the watch hands. The gold and navy contrast very well and work well together. One of the good things to note about this watch is that while Versace is an Italian company, they know where to go to get the best watches made.

Versace Jump Hour Dylos Watch

This watch is actually made in Switzerland, where many legendary watch makers have established their businesses and perfected their craft. Swiss made watches are always very highly revered.

For the dial window, this watch does feature a sapphire crystal. If you’re unfamiliar with sapphire crystal watches, it doesn’t actually tint the window blue or anything. They’re clear, but they simply have unmatched durability.

Sapphire is very hard and scratch resistant, meaning that no matter how much it gets bumped or dropped, it should hold up just fine. This watch has an automatic movement, meaning that it doesn’t use battery power or anything like that, but rather your kinetic energy that it gets from being on your wrist while you’re walking around and doing things.

This is a very complex and well-designed movement, and allows your watch to keep working constantly. Some may be delighted to find that this watch is a continuous sweep watch, meaning that it doesn’t actually tick and make a noise at every second.

Instead, each hand moves fluidly and consistently across the watch face, not producing any sound. While some may prefer the ticking sounds and look, it's entirely up to personal preference.