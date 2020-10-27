While sunglasses can sometimes be a weather-dependent necessity, it’s fair to say that, even in the depths of winter, they can also make a serious style statement. This is a lesson that celebrities know well, and they’re always being papped in the coolest and most on-trend shades.

For those who want to pick out a new pair of sunglasses, this makes celebs an ideal source of style inspiration, and we’ve seen plenty of super-chic looks to emulate in 2020. Here are a few of our favourites to help inspire your next purchase.

Embellished sunglasses a la Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo has long been recognised for her incredible style credentials. Always on-trend, the socialist, influencer, and entrepreneur has her finger eternally fixed on the fashion pulse, as demonstrated by the gorgeous embellished sunglasses she recently wore. Providing some much-needed inspiration for those whose wardrobes could do with a glamorous uplift, Palermo made it clear that extra details can look utterly exquisite.

White frames a la Emma Roberts

Source: Pixabay

As the niece of one of the most renowned actresses of our era, Emma Roberts has been around the A-list since childhood, so it’s little wonder that she’s picked up some serious style tips over the years. She recently demonstrated that fact by modelling some gorgeous white frames, which added a glamorous vintage vibe to her all-white outfit.

Excitingly, this isn’t a trend that applies solely to sunglasses: standard frames can also look great in shades of ivory and porcelain, as in the case of our favourite Ottoto Bellona glasses. Available as both progressive glasses and bifocals, these are an on-trend option for those who want to look effortlessly glam.

Cat-eye sunglasses a la Miranda Kerr

Source Pixabay

White frames are not the only throwback to old-school Hollywood glamour. Also trending in 2020 are traditional cat-eye sunglasses, as recently confirmed by Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr. Creating a classic feminine shape that flatters most faces, these are a gorgeous way to give off a sense of style and sophistication without trying too hard.

Round sunglasses a la Rita Ora

While cat-eyes and white frames hark back to the 50s, this is not the only era that’s experiencing something of a style revival. So too is the laidback glamour of the 70s, which might explain why round sunglasses have also come around again.

Modelled by Rita Ora earlier this year, these create a retro aesthetic that looks gorgeous paired with an oversized jumper and skinny jeans. Finish the look with a well-loved pair of leather Chelsea boots and an aviator jacket for instant and effortless style.

Brow-line sunglasses a la Kylie Jenner

Last but most certainly not least, we’ve also seen a lot of brow-line glasses making their way around the celebrity circuit in 2020, with Kylie Jenner proving a particular fan. Modern and unashamedly out there, the geometric shape these create is surprisingly flattering for a lot of different face types, from classic ovals to squares. They look especially good paired with lots of jewellery and a healthy dose of power dressing.

The next time you pick out a new pair of sunglasses, which of these styles are you going to go for?