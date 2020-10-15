With eight of his winning trophies being delivered on a cart by host Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone knew he was the big winner from the beginning of the night. She did this pandemic style.

“Since I can’t touch you, I had to wheel it out,” she joked.

In what turned into a three-hour ceremony, the show was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with many artists performing in person without a live audience. Because the show was originally scheduled for April 2020, the delay made some of the winning songs feel rather dated, like Lil Nas X taking four awards home for his big hit single Old Town Road. (It might take a moment to bring that song back to your memory, I know.)

John Legend

Walking into the show with 16 nominations, the artist won nine honors at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where John Legend gave a heartfelt performance that was dedicated to his wife.

With his voice aching as he sang passionately from the piano, Legend told viewers “this is for Chrissy” before singing “Never Break,” which includes the lyrics “we will never break.” The performance comes two weeks after Chrissy Teigen announced she had a miscarriage, explaining in a heart wrenching social media post that she and Legend drove “home from the hospital with no baby.”

“John, that was so beautiful,” host Kelly Clarkson said following his performance. “All my love to you and Chrissy.”

It was one of several performances that were pre-taped for Wednesday’s show. Other musicians attended and performed at the empty Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles during the three-hour event, which aired on NBC.

After announcing that Malone won the show’s biggest honor, top artist, Clarkson wheeled out eight more trophies for the hitmaker.

Post Malone Speach

“I’m honestly blown away by the love everyone’s shown to me,” said Malone, who also won top rap artist, top male artist and top rap album. “It’s kind of big deal to me and everybody involved because we work our (butts) off.”

He beat out Eilish for the top prize, but she was still a winner, taking home top Billboard 200 album, top female artist and top new artist.

The 18-year-old, wearing a face mask, told viewers to “please vote, please wear a mask, please wash your hands.”

Lizzo

Others had similar messages. Khalid, who won five honors, told fans “your voice matters now more than ever.” And Lizzo wore a black dress with “vote” printed across it.

She also gave an encouraging speech, telling viewers to find their voices and don’t change to meet society standards.

“I just want to say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed. And I wonder, ‘Would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?’ And I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this and you were thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are,” Lizzo said onstage after winning top songs sales artist.

“Let me tell you all something — when people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So, whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

Lil Nas X

Other winners included Lil Nas X, who took home four honors and was on-hand to accept top Hot 100 song for “Old Town Road,” which set the record for most weeks at No. 1. Kanye West, who released two gospel albums last year, also won four prizes: top gospel artist, top gospel song, top gospel album and top Christian album.

Luke Combs followed with three wins, and after his performance he offered positive words to his fans and the crew working on the Billboard Awards.

“I know that everybody has been through so much this year. I wanna thank the crew that is working on this show tonight because they have gone through some insane stuff to make this happen for you guys. I hope everybody is staying safe there at home,” he said.

Garth Brooks – Cher

Garth Brooks accepted the Icon Award from Cher, who called the country star “a true music legend and my friend.” Brooks, who is the only artist to have nine of his albums sell more than 10 million units each and reach diamond status, performed a medley of his hits.

Other performers included BTS, Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Khalid, Swae Lee, Sia, Brandy, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, SAINt JHN, En Vogue and Demi Lovato, who sang her new song aimed at President Donald Trump called “Commander In Chief.”

Clarkson kicked off the show singing Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” which became a dance hit last year after Whitney Houston’s cover of the song was remixed by Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo. Clarkson was joined by drummer Sheila E. and a cappella group Pentatonix for the performance of the song, which earned Houston a posthumous nomination for top dance/electronic song. Houston died in 2012.

Eddie Van Halen

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen, who died last week, was honored as the show aired a clip of his Billboard Awards performance from 2015. And rapper-activist Killer Mike received the Change Maker Award.

This year’s Billboard Awards were originally supposed to take place in April but were postponed because of the pandemic. It’s the reason why some of the nominees in the 55 categories may feel dated.

For instance, all five nominees for the main song award were nominated for Grammys earlier this year in January. And nominees for top Billboard 200 album included Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next,” released in Oct. 2018, and Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” not her recent release “Folklore.” Some of the nominees were even big contenders at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards — held more than year ago — including Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

Complete 2020 Billboard Awards List:

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

WINNER: Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

DaBaby

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

WINNER: Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

WINNER: Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

WINNER: P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

WINNER: Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

WINNER: Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

WINNER: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

WINNER: Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post MaloneRoddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

WINNER: Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

WINNER: Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke CombsDan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke CombsThomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

WINNER: Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

WINNER: Panic! At The DiscoTame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

WINNER: Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad BunnyJ Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

WINNER: The ChainsmokersDJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

WINNER: Kanye West

BILLBOARD ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

WINNER: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

Top Soundtrack:

“Aladdin”

“Descendants 3”

WINNER: “Frozen II”“K-12” by Melanie Martinez

“The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album”

Justin Bieber “Changes”

Chris Brown “Indigo”

WINNER: Khalid “Free Spirit”Summer Walker “Over It”

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby “Kirk”

Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love”

WINNER: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Young Thug “So Much Fun”

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown “Experiment”

WINNER: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”Maren Morris “Girl”

Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road”

Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me”

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers “III”

Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind”

Tame Impala “The Slow Rush”

WINNER: Tool “Fear Inoculum”Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride”

Top Latin Album:

WINNER: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Farruko “Gangalee”

Maluma “11:11”

Romeo Santos “Utopía”

Sech “Sueños”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “Tim”

The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

Illenium “Ascend”

WINNER: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”Alan Walker “Different World”

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live”

Casting Crowns “Only Jesus”

Hillsong United “People”

Skillet “Victorious”

WINNER: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love”

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen”

William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience”

Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born”

WINNER: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

BILLBOARD SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

WINNER: Khalid “Talk”Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Top Rap Song:

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Top Country Song:

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Old Dominion “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

WINNER: For King & Country “God Only Knows”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

WINNER: Kanye West “Follow God”Kanye West “On God”

Kanye West “Selah”