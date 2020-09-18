Apple is making sure to keep their stock prices flying high and released a high and cheaper version of their Apple Watch 6 on Tuesday through live stream. The company always makes its high-end version and budget-conscious version. The Apple Watch SE brings the price down to $279 while the high end can go all the up to a $1,250 configuration (and higher) depending on how important LTE or titanium is to you.

Both Versions Share These Features

44mm or 40mm case size

Retina LTPO OLED display, with brightness of 1,000 nits

GPS and GPS + Cellular models

64‑bit dual-core processor

W3 wireless chip

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

Optical heart sensor

High and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

International emergency calling, emergency SOS, and Fall Detection

Noise monitoring

Water resistance up to 50 meters; “swimproof”

Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

Support for Family Setup (GPS + Cellular models)

Compass and always-on altimeter

32GB capacity

18-hour “all-day” battery life

The new version isn’t a huge change from the Apple Watch 5, but they are really pushing the blood oxygen monitoring in a big way. It also comes with new colorful casings and it charges much faster. My favorite aspect is the brighter always-on display. My only con is that they kept the same 18-hour battery life. Having the faster charging does make that one negative more bearable.

Apple claims it is 40 percent faster than the Series 5 which means you can go from 0 to 80 percent in about an hour while 100 percent will be about 90 minutes.



The watches came out officially on Friday September 18.

Apple Watch Series 6

Not included In SE Version But in Apple Watch 6

Apple Watch Series 6

Always-On Retina display

S6 SiP with 64‑bit dual-core processor

U1 ultra-wideband chip

Blood Oxygen app

ECG app

Blood oxygen sensor; electrical heart sensor and second-generation optical heart sensor

Improved battery life for certain workouts, faster charging

New Colors: Blue and RED

‌Apple Watch SE‌

Retina display

S5 SiP with 64‑bit dual-core processor

Optical heart sensor only

There’s not much difference from the Apple Watch 5 to the Apple Watch 6, but the SpO2 monitor is a tool you might find worthwhile, especially with the growing emphasis on and awareness of personal health.

Thanks to its clean software, slim design and seamless ecosystem integration, Apple continues to get away with gradual Apple Watch upgrades. Users don’t seem to care if Apple isn’t the first with every advanced technological feature, as long as the continued convenience is there.

Competition

The competition is more convincing than ever, though. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Fitbit Sense are just a few of the recent Apple Watch alternatives with SpO2 and ECG worth your consideration. Even the $279 Apple Watch SE — a somewhat stripped-down version of the Apple Watch 6 — is attractive, though you’ll miss out on many of the marquee sensors.

The Apple Watch 6 starts at $399 for the GPS-only model and $499 for the GPS + Cellular variation. The larger 44mm model, meanwhile, will start at $429.

One thing to be aware of is that the Apple Watch 6 won’t ship with a power adapter as part of their new sustainability initiative. In place, there is a USB-A cable with Apple’s proprietary charger. Interesting that it’s one less thing for the company to produce, but they didn’t reflect that in the pricing.

Apple Watch SE

As we showed above, the SE has a lot of the similar features as the Series 6 including the always-on altimeter, fall location, and Emergency SOS (with global crisis calling).

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ inherits the Apple Watch Series 5’s S5 dual-core processor, which still “delivers incredibly fast performance,” according to Apple. The S5 is up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3.

The S5 was already a capable processor when it premiered in the Apple Watch Series 5, and the S6 simply offers a more refined chip. The minor performance improvements of the S6 chip do not seem to be enough to justify getting the Apple Watch Series 6 over the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ unless you absolutely need the fastest possible app launch speeds. For the vast majority of users, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌’s processor will be suitably fast and efficient.

In any case, with that lower value point, you’re missing out on different highlights like the SPO2 sensor, consistently in plain view and ECG sensor. Furthermore, it utilizes a year ago’s S5 chipset yet it’ll actually send with WatchOS 7 out of the case.



With respect to cost and accessibility, the Apple Watch SE begins at $279 for the GPS model and $329 for the cell rendition.

Best Choice

If you are on a budget and are not particularly attracted to the additional features of the Series 6, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is a very compelling option. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will be the go-to model for many Apple Watch customers, particularly those that are new to the device.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will likely be the most popular model of the two, so for most potential customers, this will be the default choice. As it shares so many features with the Apple Watch Series 6, you should only choose the more expensive model if you value additional features such as the always-on display or advanced health monitoring and can justify the added cost.