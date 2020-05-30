Job opportunities are everywhere. But the question is — are you fit for those positions offered? Often than not, companies now consider certifications as fundamental requirements of a job role. And if you don’t have a credential or you have one but from a substandard organization, then it might be difficult to get that coveted nod from the employer.

To support your career pursuits, Microsoft offers an impressive selection of training programs and badges. And from this article, you’ll know more about one of them — the Microsoft MCSA 70-764 VCE: SQL 2016 Database Administration certification as well as how to pass its first required exam 70-764 with no difficulties. But let’s start with answering the question: why should you choose Microsoft as a credential provider.

Microsoft’s Impact On the Tech Industry

With a Microsoft certification on your profile, you simply won’t go astray as it will serve as your compass to success. Their credentials are graded as some of the industry’s best because of a highly specialized process of developing your skillset. And through your polished understanding of core IT areas and Microsoft technologies, it’s no longer difficult to create your own reputation in the tech world.

Clearly, Microsoft’s impact on the industry and your professional growth is best defined by a certification of your choice. Some of them have been created specifically for current job roles. One of those is a database administrator.

Preeminent Microsoft Credential for Database Professionals

Database professionals are some of the key instruments in an IT organization. In general, these people are the working force behind successful and secure data management. Depending on the role given by the company, the tasks of these specialists may include installing database servers, designing database structure, monitoring data performance, managing data recovery, and ensuring data security.

And of course, Microsoft sees the need of these notable individuals for skills advancement. As a result, it offers you several accreditations in this area including the ever-reliable MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Administration.

Exam 70-764 As The First Stage of MCSA Certification Path

MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Administration checks on the entirety of your skills in SQL 2016. This means that your abilities aren’t restricted to just database administration or just provisioning. All the important aspects, including installation, configuration, maintenance, and management of databases are expounded into detail.

For that reason, this MCSA certification involves two exams to fully equip you with the needed skills. The first one is test 70-764, which mainly deals with the efficient administration of all database features. These include proper configuration of data access, restoration of a database, management of high availability, and supervision of server instances.

For the second requirement, you have exam 70-765, which takes on your aptitude in provisioning vital SQL database, instances, and storage solutions.

With the eclectic yet correlated range of topics, it’s strongly recommended that you first have a working knowledge of basic database functions before commencing with your exam training.

Collection of Microsoft-provided Exam Resources

Every Microsoft certification assessment comes with its own set of training materials. For exam 70-764, you get assistance from their online courses, classroom training, mock test, and a study guide.

The classroom course is apparently the most relevant way to master your knowledge and earn more exam insights. It’s because of the in-depth sessions that are administered by a first-rate Microsoft instructor. If you’re more inclined to self-studying or you can’t afford to take the paid offline class, there are some free online courses that you can maximize to learn all the content of the test. Also, you can use a book particularly generated to help you with your exam 70-764 progress.

The Advantage of Adding to Your Prep Resources

Answering some mock tests is often the last step of a certification exam journey. And if you want to prepare for 70-764 in the most effective way, consider using exam study prep.

They act as an upgraded assessment of your skills. If you’re wondering why these are considered as upgraded, it’s because the tasks provided in the tests are all genuine and there are lots of them. Thus, when practicing using these tests, you are technically answering real exam questions that may be included in your own certification test.

The Relevant Changes in Microsoft’s Certification Program

More and more credentials from the previous Microsoft certification program are being replaced with the new ones. And to give you an insight, all MCSA, MCSD, and MCSE badges will no longer be available starting January 31, 2021. So, you have to straighten your goals if you want to earn your MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Administration before its forthcoming retirement.

Conclusion

Database professionals go through a challenging yet fulfilling career path. Because of this, you have to ready yourself with a decisive Microsoft certification that will man up your abilities to the fullest. The journey to earning your MCSA SQL 2016 Database Administration might be tough but it’s full of job rewards. So, keep on learning and practicing with these tests for exams 70-764 and 70-765, pass them confidently, and build your IT career with ease.