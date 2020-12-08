Trends Expected to Show Up in the Online Casino Industry in 2021

Online casinos have evolved in the past decade. Today, most of them offer many betting markets and payment methods. They use complex software to prevent hackers from accessing clients’ data and stakes. New transformations have occurred in the casino industry this year and we will witness more changes soon as playing styles evolve. Here are five trends that are likely to occur in the online casino industry in 2021.

gaming market in united states 2021

1. Casinos Will Focus on Responsible Gambling

Most online casino websites state that they only allow people who are 18 years and above to play. Recent statistics show that the number of regular gamblers globally has increased in recent years. Some of them are addicted to gambling and end up losing large sums of money weekly or monthly. In certain regions, gamblers fall into depression and drug abuse. This has prompted online casinos to start advocating for responsible gambling.

2019 to 2027 gaming market trends worldwide statistics

2. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Will Gain Popularity

Sportsbooks have used sophisticated technologies for several years. The online casino industry is slowly adopting augmented and virtual reality to improve their gaming experience. They will help gamers sign up at several online casinos. Besides, the two technologies will provide more gaming opportunities.

3. More Sports Gambling Markets

Online casinos have several markets including online sports gambling. Nations like the United States and New Zealand which previously prohibited iGaming have started changing their gambling regulations. For example, New Zealand has more than 60 online casinos and it recently legalized sports betting. The number of New Zealanders who download online casino applications has increased by 59 percent according to Casino Reviews.

American online casinos are also providing various sports betting options. More states are expected to legalize sports betting in online casinos soon. They include Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Virginia. The U.S. has one of the biggest gambling markets worldwide.

4. The Growth of Low-Betting Casinos

The online betting industry has a huge market. But, it has stiff competition that forces online casinos to introduce bonuses and lucrative offers to broaden their clientele. So, some casinos will soon introduce low betting requirements. It is wise to check a casino’s welcome bonus and wagering requirements before you sign up. This will allow pundits to make fast payouts. Most of them visit online casinos to win money and have a memorable gaming experience. Low-betting casinos will meet the gaming needs of their customers.

5. Mobile Gambling Leads the Industry

Today, more than 32 percent of the global population use smartphones. Mobile service providers have improved internet connectivity in many countries. This has promoted the growth of mobile gambling. Recent reports state that it generates more than half of the revenue earned from online betting. The introduction of the fifth-generation (5G) network in other countries will enable mobile gambling to lead the online casino industry.

how covid 19 affected online gaming market 2021

The Coronavirus pandemic adversely affected most land-based casinos this year. Some of them were closed for several months. Even though normalcy has started returning in the casino industry, some casinos might still get low revenue. But, this has greatly benefitted online casinos as gamers can access them from anywhere. Augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile gaming, and responsible gambling will gain more popularity next year.

