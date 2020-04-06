We live in a world where it’s getting easier to pay for the things we want. We don’t just have to have a debit or credit card to hand to pay for shopping, or games, or otherwise. We can load up e-wallets such as PayPal and Neteller and pay for all our online services without ever having to worry about handling physical cash. It’s pretty convenient!

One of the major industries operating in alternative payment methods online is, of course, the bingo and casino trade. We’ve recently looked at a boom in free gaming online, but what about when it comes to actually making any kind of payments for real win games? What’s going to be best for you? It’s safe to say that – thanks to the rise of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), we’re going to be stuck indoors playing games for a while. Therefore, is it worth looking for an alternative payment method to charge up and use for safe gaming?

What is Paysafecard?

Paysafecard is a leading name in prepayment methods. It’s really popular with online gamers because all you normally need to do is enter in a voucher code to transfer money across to your online gaming account. It’s safe to say that not everyone feels comfortable with funneling their gaming funds across from their bank or credit card accounts. Therefore, the idea of topping up with a prepaid card purely for games is an attractive prospect.

Paysafecard is easy to top up and use, and it’s also going to be a big draw for people who want to keep a tight rein on their finances. Using a card or bank account to directly fund your slots and casino games means you will need to keep a close eye on everything you are spending. You might already be doing this, and it’s not a bad idea, but there are plenty more reasons why services such as Paysafecard offer a lucrative alternative to standard card payments and bank transfers.

A world of choice

One of the best reasons to adopt alternative payment options such as Paysafecard is the fact that many casinos will let you use them. The online gaming scene has moved on massively from just accepting cards and PayPal payments! According to one site, more and more casinos accepting Paysafecard are popping up. And why shouldn’t they?

Alternative payment methods not only give users a greater sense of privacy, and greater control over their gaming spend, but also allow users to take advantage of games without having to link up a bank or card. Not everyone who wants to play games has access to cards or banks right away. Therefore, by topping up a Paysafecard or similar service, they can simply move a set amount of money over without having to fiddle around with any financial red tape.

Is it worth doing?

There are likely to be some people out there who still prefer to use more traditional payment and withdrawal methods. After all, using bank and credit cards is convenient, and providing you have enough physical money or credit available, there are no reasons why you shouldn’t feel you can use these services to fund your gaming fun.

Paysafecard and other types of payment method for gaming are becoming more and more popular. We live in a world that’s struggling to stay private. In a landscape where our data and personal information is readily shared with big brands and operators every single day, it is nice to be able to keep as much privacy and control as possible. Banking with a prepaid card service means your bank and card issuers never need to know about your gaming activity.

What’s more, it’s a great way to keep your gaming in check. Online gaming is a lot of fun. However, if you are going to be playing slots and casino games regularly, you will need to think carefully about how much you are regularly putting into a site. Many casino sites will have controls and limits set up to help you keep your expenditure in check. However, it could be additional support for you if you are struggling.

Which methods work best for you?

There are different methods that are likely to appeal to different people. Paysafecard might not be the most ideal choice of payment system for everyone, but there are plenty of gamers out there who are likely to find it hugely beneficial.