Start 2021 with a New Year New You 30-days to win attitude

After 2020, we could all use a breather. Then with last week’s Capital insurrection, it’s even more important to focus on things that bring us joy. It’s been forgotten by many of us after the past four years, but rather than trying to do the usual new year resolutions that fail, why not try a simple 30-day release of negativity?

Beginning today through February 11, 2021, we’re inviting our readers to take a quick daily break to focus on you. We often overlook our own wellbeing taking care of everyone else, but if we’re not at our best, we can’t be at our best for others. Best of all, this is all free, plus you could win a one-on-one special training with Saje Flow, who has worked with such notables as Tony Robbins, to empower your life.

Flow will be leading this 30-day adventure to help you through your simplest to toughest crises. I was impressed most by him as he doesn’t go for those fix-it overnight solutions as those never stick. We can only change negative behaviors over time, not overnight like so many promise while charging you a big chunk of money.

Each day, we will be posting guided daily reflections for free to allow you to step a toe in the water and go gently to see if it feels right to you. You can check out his site right here to see if it sounds like something for you.

Win Professional Life Coaching

This is the best part of our 30-day experience. You could win up to 3 months of intense one-on-one life coaching.

All you have to do is keep an eye on our Facebook page here, Pinterest, Twitter or Instagram each day and comment on the day’s activity. You can try the activity or just see what they’re like to see how comfortable you feel with them. You just go to one of them, and you don’t need to follow us or anything like that. I hate it when free things are offered with that catch!

From all of those who comment, you automatically qualify to win prizes besides the chance for one-on-one coaching. It’s that simple. We’ll message you if you are invited as a finalist to a livestream where winners will be announced on February 11, 2021.

How To Become A Finalist

If you have a success story during this 30-day experience and have participated in each of our daily challenges (even if it was just reading them) create a short video of you letting us know of our personal growth story. Submit the video or video link to us at curt_johnson@movietvtechgeeks.com. It can be a short video that mentions how the daily challenges have helped you in any way.

These must be submitted to us no later than February 8, 2021.

We will contact you if you are a finalist and invite you to join us on the Saje Flow live stream on YouTube February 11, 2021. You do have to be present to share your story which could help others going through similar issues you have.

Don’t worry, we did our research to make sure there weren’t any weird surprises, and this is a legit experience which is why we’re are sharing with our readers.

Prizes

Grand Prize

3 months of Coaching with Saje Flow (a $30,000 value)

2nd Place

2 months of Coaching with Saje Flow (a $20,000 value)

3rd Place

1 month of Coaching with Saje Flow (a $10,000 value)

Who Is Saje Flow?

Saje Flow is the founder of Dancing and Life, a company that empowers you to live with more freedom, more love, more opportunities, and more wealth.

Now, you have probably learned that countless professionals and self-help gurus will lighten your wallet in order to give you what they want you to believe will help.

But often they don’t provide you with answers on how to live in a flow that will help you overcome challenges. You need to learn how to use dance and movement to face your fears.

Best of all, Saje Flow’s advice and methods are approachable and workable for life’s toughest crises.

He’s already helped thousands find their own strengths and overcome the obstacles life set in their paths.

No stranger to turmoil, Saje Flow moved to the U.S. at the age of 5. He experienced bullying, he had to work hard to fit in, and he even had to work to accept himself. Saje Flow would be the first to tell you that this is a continuing challenge.

Saje Flow has experienced crises, knows the way out, and wants to teach the way to flow through crises as he has.

Dancing Through Crisis

In the full Dancing through Crisis training program, Saje Flow takes you and whatever obstacles you have in your life and gives you simple and easy-to-use actions and tools to help you foster the strengths that are already within you.

Saje Flow has spent years studying spiritual and emotional practices as a student of movement and dance. And he has worked closely with mentors such as Tony Robbins to comprehend and implement personal breakthroughs and how to teach others to rise above limiting beliefs. This is especially useful in a crisis.

Saje Flow used the crises he faced as a springboard for self-discovery and growth. He realized he was a born teacher, and he spent years studying with masters of movement and self-realization to break free of limiting beliefs.

That’s how he came up with Dancing and Life, his company. It provides techniques that can transform a life of chaos and hurt to one filled with peace and joy – even for people stressed out by our troubled and threatening world.

Saje Flow’s Dancing and LIfe company is the driving force for his philosophy of using movement and motion to heal. It’s behind everything he teaches, including the Dancing Through Crisis online training program.

So join us on our 30-day 2021 New Year New You experience. It’s free, you can win prizes plus you might learn some things that bring you more peace this year.