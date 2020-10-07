Of all the games you can play at casino sites, the movie slots are some of the best. Many different gaming software developers partner with the biggest movie studios to make superior slot games based on iconic films. With unique features that play on the movie themes, superior graphics, favourite characters, and original movie clips, it’s no wonder that the games are so popular. There are far too many to include in one short article, but here are our picks of some of the most engaging movie games to be found at slot sites right now.

Most of the games included here can be found at one of the many new slot sites on the market. A new site offers players a great selection of brand new and classic slot games, with seamless gameplay from the latest tech and a modern and up to date look. Many newer sites offer faster withdrawals and a wider range of payment providers. Another thing to remember is that just because the site is new, it doesn’t mean that the team behind it is inexperienced. Most new slot sites are run by providers who have a number of other casino sites in their stable.

The Matrix (Playtech)

The Matrix still seems so futuristic that it is hard to believe that it was not even made in this century. The 1999 movie took our collective breath away when it burst onto our screens, becoming an instant classic. The Playtech slot inspired by the film manages to evoke the atmosphere of the Wachowskis sci-fi masterpiece, with the recognizable scrolling green code as the backdrop. Featuring Neo, Morpheus, Trinity, and Agent Smith, the game poses the classic question – will you take the blue or the red pill? Each choice leads to extra rewards. Playing this slot will make you want to go right back and watch the original movie again. We can just pretend that the sequels never happened.

The Dark Knight Rises (Microgaming)

This slot is one of many inspired by Batman, spanning the range from the early slapstick television show to the latest Christopher Nolan blockbusters. This homage to Gotham’s brooding hero features Microgaming’s patented 243 ways to win function. A follow-up to the previous Dark Knight slot, the developers really upped their game for this one. The animations in the Batman vs Bane fight sequence are outstanding, and there are lots of great clips from the movie to keep fans entertained.

Rango (iSoftBet)

Animated movies seldom get a slot spin-off, so it’s fun to see this game based on the quirky 2011 movie from Gore Verbinski. The Pirates of the Caribbean director turned his hand to a feature-length cartoon and created a smart, charming and thought provoking Wild West caper about a sheltered pet chameleon who becomes an inadvertent hero. The movie was a hit with adults as well as kids, although it was never a blockbuster like those made by Pixar. The slot game is a fairly standard 5-reel 25 payline affair, elevated by the animations lifted directly from the picture. Although it lacks certain features, the Rango slot has a progressive jackpot that can lead to potentially huge payouts.

Justice League (Playtech)

More than three years ago, Playtech lost their license to make slot games based on the beloved characters from Marvel Comics. Unperturbed, the company soon secured a similar deal with DC. Since then many titles have been released, but if you want to see all your favourite DC superheroes in one place we suggest you check out the Justice League slot. Join Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Aquaman and many more for a feature-packed and visually stunning slot. Another jackpot slot, there are four big prize pots that can be won at random.

Rocky (Playtech)

Playtech games studio just loves to make movie-themed slots, and they are just as good when it comes to the classics. The Rocky slot is inspired by the ultimate underdog movie from 1976, which spawned a franchise that continues to this day. This slot is only about the original and best of the Rocky movies – you won’t find Sico the talking robot on the reels here. The game, like the movie, is classic with 25 paylines from 5 reels. Beyond that, however, are plenty of rewarding extras including free spins, multipliers, and a special Knockout Bonus round where you get to play as Rocky for a while.

Dirty Dancing (Playtech)

On to another Playtech classic movie slot, and something a bit different. If Rocky is a bit too macho for your tastes, then Dirty Dancing might be more up your street. Join Johnny and Baby for a dance down memory lane in this beautifully rendered game, and be in for a chance of winning one of the two mini jackpots. When Whirling Wilds is triggered, Baby and Johnny appear on the reels to dance. The jackpots can be won via the bonus round, where you match symbols to reach the big prize.

Jurassic Park (Microgaming)

Our last recommendation is the excellent Jurassic Park slot, in part because it has one of the highest return to player (RTP) percentages of any movie slot. That alone makes it well worth checking out, but it’s also just an immensely fun and dinosaur-filled game. The slot takes us back to the first movie of the franchise, with some of the most authentic graphics, sounds, and original clips that we have ever seen in a slot game. During the bonus round, some of the wins can also be pretty impressive. This is a slot that Jurassic Park fans will keep coming back to – and let’s face it, that’s most of us.