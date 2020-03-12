Back in the 90s when the Internet era was on the rise, we witnessed some of the first casinos opening their virtual doors to online visitors. The concept of online casinos has been growing ever since, and two games, in particular, have made a significant impact on online players — bingo and slots.

Both bingo and slots have a long tradition that started long before the Internet. Therefore, it was only natural that the two games become popular online as well. The best thing about these games is that players didn’t have to visit casinos or bingo rooms anymore in order to play — everything was just a couple of clicks away.

Issue of Playing Real-Money Bingo and Slots

According to this article, betting on sports and playing casino games on the web with real money is an activity many people love. However, some people don’t enjoy using real money, especially when it comes to bingo and slots.

These players are often not comfortable making real-money bets for various reasons. While some just don’t like wasting money, others feel that it may be immoral to gamble. Regardless of what their reasons are, they have the right to refuse to make real-money bets if they don’t want to.

What seems to cause trouble is that many people enjoy the experience of playing slots or bingo. Essentially, that means they want to play these interesting games but without using any real money.

The number of people who feel this way is not small, which explains why platforms that offer free bingo and slot games have become popular. Let’s take a look at how these games work.

How Free Bingo Works

Free bingo works pretty much like any other bingo game. The drawn numbers are crossed out by players who have them on their slips until one of them crosses an entire line of numbers and gets a “bingo”.

Several platforms are offering this type of entertainment. Bingo lovers can play the #1 free bingo game online on Bingo Blitz — a site that has a vast community of bingo players.

Speaking of community, that is actually the essential thing about bingo. People who love playing this game are often not in it for the money, but for the opportunity to hang out with others, create new friendships, and compete.

How Free Slots Work

While bingo mainly attracts players seeking to play with other people, slots are more solitary games. Nevertheless, playing one-armed bandits has been the favorite pastime of millions of people worldwide. Slots are immersive, engaging, and entertaining. Unfortunately, they’re also addictive.

That’s why many free slot games, such as Caesars Slots, offer a valuable alternative. Players are given fake money and they get to win fake prizes. Despite that, these games are still very fun to play, especially nowadays when most of them are available for mobile devices.

These days, many free slot platforms offer side-activities such as playing wheels of fortune to get more in-game coins for spinning the reels. This type of game has become so popular that mobile users can now download free apps offering dozens of slot games that are free of charge.

The New Landscape

Although the casino landscape remains relatively unaffected by the appearance of free casino games, it’s safe to conclude that there’s definitely an emerging industry there. This industry offers free versions of popular games to people who don’t want to gamble but want to enjoy these games nevertheless.

These free games usually make a profit via in-game purchases. Players can use real money if they want to buy additional in-game coins for spinning the reels. In case they don’t want to spend anything, they can wait for some time to get a new free batch. This is the so-called freemium business model that’s been adopted by hundreds of games nowadays, especially the ones for mobile devices.

Free bingo and free slots don’t have much in common, apart from the fact that both are free. To choose a game type that suits you, think about what you expect from a game. If it’s companionship you’re looking for, free bingo will probably meet your needs. However, if you like fast gameplay and shiny design, free slots are the right choice.