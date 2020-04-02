If you are a mobile gamer looking for a new slot game to play these days, you might be overwhelmed by the abundance of games on the market. To narrow the search down a little bit, you might consider some free slot games.

Games like Vegas Downtown Slots offer the same quality of visuals and gameplay as their paid counterparts while remaining completely free to play. There are many advantages of moving from paid games to free ones, so before you decide, let’s list some of them.

You Don’t Need to Spend Money

One of the most obvious advantages of free slot games is that you don’t need to spend any money to play them. You are offered in-game credit as soon as you join and that credit increases on a daily basis or each time you finish a milestone.

Even if you are on a losing streak, the games are designed to boost your account balance with frequent quests or promotions. Free games offer the same thrill as paid ones, without being a burden on your wallet.

Practice Before Using Real Money

These games are also a good way to get acquainted with slots in general without spending any dime. This can prepare you for gambling with real money in the future. Once you learn how to play the games and become a pro, it will be way easier for you to win big in paid online games or even in land-based casinos if you choose to visit them.

Test Different Games

Game reviews can sometimes be deceiving since not everyone likes the same games. If you pay for a slot game, you are stuck with it and you might miss out on other games that might suit you better.

Platforms like Slotomania allow you to test games without spending anything, so you can easily switch from one game to another if you are not satisfied. All you have to do is download the app and try it out.

Free Games Can Limit Your Playing Time

Video games of any type can be addictive. It usually goes like this — you decide to play for a bit but then you lose track of time. When you look at the clock, four hours have passed and you forgot to do your chores, work, or any other important things you had planned for the day.

Most free games have some sort of mechanism that limits your playing time, which is actually beneficial for the player. These mechanisms sometimes come in the form of energy systems that limit your daily spins. If this feature isn’t present in a game, then losing all your in-game credit can also do the trick.

In a way, you could say that free games reinforce healthy and responsible gaming habits with these limiting features.

However, if you decide that you aren’t done playing for the day, you can always top up your in-game account using real money, but that is completely optional.

You Can Easily Stop Playing

When playing using real money, you might get frustrated if you have to end the game while you are on a winning streak. You might feel like the next spin will win you a lot of money, so putting your phone down can be a challenge.

Another perk of online games, in general, is that you can play them when you have only a bit of free time. As mentioned in this article, you don’t need to spend half an hour going to a casino, looking for parking space and spending another half an hour going back home.

How to Download and Start Playing

The games mentioned in this article can easily be downloaded to your phone — just type in their names in your phone’s app store. Once you download them, you can immediately start playing.

PC versions of these games also exist and they are even easier to play since they don’t require any downloads. Just visit the website offering them and you can start playing in your browser right away.