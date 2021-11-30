9 Safe and Fun Gifts to Get Your Kids this Christmas

The season for shopping is upon us yet again. The best thing about this year’s Christmas shopping is the feeling that we might be closer to returning to some sense of normalcy. Parents can enjoy the positivity attached to “retail therapy” again. Kids, for their part, can look forward to some great gifts.

Looking forward to some early holiday shopping? Listed below are nine sure-fire winners for safe and fun Christmas gifts. Order early to avoid delivery issues.

1. Kids Smartwatch

Watches are a perennial favorite for kids who want to feel “all grown up.” If you decide to give a watch, be sure to check out the kid’s smartwatch. The Watch is a cell phone, GPS device, and interactive watch all rolled into one. Features include calling, voice messaging, and pre-set texting. Kids can’t make calls to numbers that aren’t preprogrammed into their contact list.

Parents receive notifications when kids enter and leave “safe zones” that you designate. Lock mode prevents distraction during school hours, though parents can still contact them. This is one gift that’s sure to get a positive response from any kid.

2. Big Boggle

It’s not new, but it retains its ability to keep your kids engrossed for hours as they learn to make words the fun way. Big Boggle consists of a five-letter grid with more cubes and longer words. It’s designed for ages eight and above and can be played by two or more.

Each player looks through the grid to find words of four letters or more. Words are constructed using adjoining letters. Big Boggle rates high on the fun factor and it’s the perfect Christmas gift for kids who enjoy word puzzles.

3. Audio and Music Player

Audio and music players are an exciting, fun gift for kids of all ages. Parents can choose carefully from best-selling audiobooks, music albums, and educational resources. Many units include simple animated pixels that can boost the creativity levels of kids.

Families can even create their own content through the use of personalized audio cards. Audiobooks, in particular, are a great way to keep the imagination engaged while developing listening skills.

4. Tiny TV Sets

Tiny TV sets come with a seemingly endless supply of popular content loaded into small goggle-like boxes. Most sets are sold with several pieces of content included that provide kids with a welcome distraction whenever needed.

Kids tend to return to the shows that excite them the most. With educational titles, you’ll be providing them with the knowledge they need in an ever-changing world. Many of these units ship with a remote control, as well.

5. Rock Painting Kit

Do you know any kid who doesn’t love to paint? You probably won’t find one, which is why you can’t go wrong with a rock painting kit. Most come with everything a kid needs to unleash their painting creativity, including rocks!

Painting supplies are typically waterproof. Many sets also come with transfer designs and tracking stickers to add to the fun. Kid-friendly art supplies should be non-toxic, safe, making these kits a wonderful gift, even for beginners.

6. Dash Programming Robot

This fully charged and ready-to-use robot might be just what kids want this Christmas. The Dash Robot can help kids keep up with appropriate current events. It also comes with five free apps that help the robot give voice commands and explore loops.

The open-ended learning platform is designed to introduce kids to information technology. A robotics competition feature provides an opportunity for kids to collaborate. They can also help others learn as they engage with a super fun way of learning about technology.

7. Britannica All-New Kids Encyclopedia

This encyclopedia has 424 pages of high-value information from all over the world. The content is enhanced with images, illustrations, and quality photography. Your kids can explore information in almost every area of interest, including science, history, and more.

Brittanica has neatly divided their book into eight chapters. They cover the earth, humans, life, the universe, modern times, ancient times, and more. This information-packed book can help them answer a lot of the questions they have and generate great family conversations.

8. My First Garden

My First Garden is a unique Christmas gift for encouraging a child’s love of gardening and instilling an inner appreciation for nature. The kit contains everything kids need to grow fresh vegetables and herbs. You can decide what your kids grow depending on where you live.

The My First Garden kit is designed to make a child’s gardening experience simple, fun, and enjoyable. Gardens can be set up on the patio, sidewalk, backyard, or balcony. The easy-to-assemble kit has fully rooted starter plants that come directly from a farm. A grow bag is thoughtfully included to prevent excess watering.

9. Dusting and Mopping Playset

A dusting and mopping playset is a smart gift and a good way of inculcating good habits. Sets typically consist of a broom, mop, duster, hand brush, storage stand, and dustpan.

Check to make sure the set is made of non-toxic materials and safe for kids to use. The cleaning set should be light enough for kids to handle them independently. Playsets such as this are a great way to teach young kids the importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

The holiday season is giving time. Make sure your kids receive gifts that are safe, non-toxic, and fun to play with. This year, consider toys that have the added value of contributing to your child’s growth and development.